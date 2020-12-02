2020 Commercial Continuing Instruction Course Reshow Week

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program will host a statewide online 2020 Commercial Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) Reshow week from December 14 through December 18, 2020. Commercial Applicators needing to attend a 2020 CIC program should contact their county extension office to preregister. Attendees will need a computer and a good internet connection to participate in the programs.

Here is the schedule for the statewide CIC reshow dates and times:

Monday, December 14

9:00 AM – Ornamental and Turf Applicators, Categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10

1:00 PM – Aquatic, Forest, and Right-of-Way Pest Management, Categories 2, 5, 6, and 10

Tuesday, December 15

9:00 AM – Pest Control Operators, Categories 7A, 7B, 8, and 10

1:00 PM – Mosquito/Public Health Pest Management, Categories 7D, 8, and 10

Wednesday, December 16

9:00 AM – Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease, Categories 1A, 1B, 1C, and 10

1:00 PM – Aerial Applicators, Categories 11 and 10

Thursday, December 17

9:00 AM – Seed Treatment, Categories 4 and 10

1:00 PM - Greenhouse and Ornamental Applicators, Categories 3G, 3O, and 10

Friday, December 18